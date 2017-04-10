Trump Confident in Sisi’s Commitment to Protecting Christians in Egypt

© REUTERS/ Amr Abdallah Dalsh Egypt Government Approves Nationwide Emergency After Deadly Attacks on Churches

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence in Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi’s commitment to protect Christians after deadly attacks on Coptic churches that claimed the lives of more than 40 people, the White House said in a statement on Monday.

"President Trump condemned the attacks that killed and injured dozens of Egyptians. The President also expressed his confidence in President Al Sisi’s commitment to protect Christians and all Egyptians," the statement said after a Sunday phone call between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency after two attacks on churches in Egypt's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria.

Sunday's church attacks killed at least 48 people and left at least 90 injured. The Daesh terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks and threatened further assaults in a statement published on social media.

