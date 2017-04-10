Israel Closes Egyptian Border After Deadly Blasts in Egypt's North

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli authorities decided to close the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt due to the threat of the possible terror attack in the Sinai Peninsula after Sunday's deadly attacks in northern Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria, media reported Monday.

According to Haaretz newspaprt, under the decision taken by Israeli Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz in coordination with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and security officials, Israeli citizens will not be allowed to enter Egypt through the crossing, however those already in the peninsula will be permitted to return to the country.

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER Number of Victims of Explosion at Church in Egypt's Alexandria Reaches 18

The restrictions will reportedly be in force until April 18 which marks the end of the major Israeli holiday Passover and will not concern the foreign nationals.

On Sunday, the Israeli anti-terror authorities urged country's nationals currently in the Sinai to leave immediately and return to Israel. The statement followed the bomb explosion in the church in Egyptian city of Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, leaving from 50 to 70 people injured and at least 30 people killed. Following the attack, two blasts were staged at a church in Alexandria killing at least 18 people, including four police officers, and injuring more than 40 others.