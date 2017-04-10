Register
09:47 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013

    Fake News No More: Google Launches Global Fact-Checking Crusade

    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    World
    Get short URL
    227415

    The IT-giant takes another step to tackle the spread of false information across the Internet.

    On April 7, Google announced that it was rolling out its fact-checking feature worldwide to filter the web, ensuring useful and high-quality information.

    The Fact Check tag was introduced by the company in October 2016, weeks before the US presidential election, but was available only for users from the US and UK. Now the tech giant is rolling out the feature worldwide.

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Facebook Plans to Pay Fact-Checkers for Detecting Fake News
    The Fact Check label is meant to identify information, fact checked by news publishers and fact-checking organizations, Google says in its blog. If a claim is checked, the website will display general information on it, the person who made this claim and show if it's true or false.

    The feature isn't available yet for every search result and there may be pages, checked by different publishers and even where differing conclusions are presented. The Fact Check community consists of 115 organizations, Google says.

    The move comes just after another tech giant, Facebook, has implemented a solution to deal with so-called "fake news" of its own. The company introduced several measures, including working with paid third-party fact-checkers, introducing stricter policies of ad selling and creating new products that should help curb untrustworthy information.

    Data sharing
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Free Speech Vs. Hysteria? California Lawmakers Pull Attempt to Ban ‘Fake News’
    Unlike Facebook, Google relies on its own algorithms to determine authoritative sources, encouraging news organizations to use the Schema.org ClaimReview markup on pages where they fact check public statements for them to be included in search processes.

    If a publisher or fact check claim does not meet Google's standards, that site's markup may be ignored or removed from Google News.

    The term "fake news" became viral during the United States presidential election campaign, after it was widely reported that false and misleading stories posted on different sources, mostly social media, might have influenced the outcome of the presidential election.

    Later, President Donald Trump re-energized the term, labeling several mainstream media as "fake news" and banning even more of them from a White House daily briefing.

    Related:

    Google Accused of Huge Gender Pay Gap
    UK Looking to Make Google, Other Sites Liable for Hosting Extremist Material
    Google Launches Cybersecurity Tools to Help Protect Elections
    Google Reviews Advertising Policies Amid Extremist YouTube Videos Scandal
    Tags:
    fake news, fact-checking, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok