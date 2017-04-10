Register
    This image made from AP video shows a building on fire in Odessa, Ukraine, on Friday, May 2, 2014

    Unforgivable Crime: Int'l Day of Solidarity With Odessa People to Be Held Monday

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo via AP Video
    227260

    The International Day of Solidarity with the People of Odessa on Monday will include activities in 19 cities of 12 countries where, according to organizers from the US-based Odessa Solidarity Campaign, activists will protest against "the increasing political repression in the city of Odessa, Ukraine, by that country’s federal government."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The activists of Odessa Solidarity Campaign will visit Ukrainian embassies and consulates in France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States to deliver a letter calling on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to release all political prisoners and stop the current repression in Odessa against the relatives of about 50 victims of the arson at the House of Trade Unions that took place in May 2014.

    Roses lay in an old military helmet outside the burnt trade union building where more than 40 people perished in a fire on May 2, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    One Year After Odessa Massacre in Ukraine: How Tragedy Unfolded (VIDEO 18+)
    The event will be coincided with the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Odessa from the Nazi occupation. After delivering the letter, the activists are expected to hold rallies in front of embassies.

    On May 2, 2014, radical supporters of the new government in Kiev, which came to power after a coup in February 2014, blocked anti-government protesters in Odessa's House of Trade Unions and set the building on fire by hurling Molotov cocktails inside. The tragic incident left some 50 people dead while the overall number of casualties exceeded 250.

    Rally in commemoration of Odessa victims in London
    © Sputnik/ Alex Maknoton
    Rally in commemoration of Odessa victims in London

    Tags:
    Odessa massacre, Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Odessa, Ukraine
      Drain the swamp
      The dumb polish ukrie svobodas STILL dont even know that nudelman/pyatts were planning to split Ukraine and set up a khazar 2.0 in a tatar vacated Crimea to serve as a backup state to their current state in Palestine. The puppet saakashvilli was even appointed to keep Odessa ready to become the capital of this new state. Even the dumb goyim in the US State Dept do not know of this plan by the chucktodds within.
