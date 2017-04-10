Unforgivable Crime: Int'l Day of Solidarity With Odessa People to Be Held Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The activists of Odessa Solidarity Campaign will visit Ukrainian embassies and consulates in France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States to deliver a letter calling on Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to release all political prisoners and stop the current repression in Odessa against the relatives of about 50 victims of the arson at the House of Trade Unions that took place in May 2014.
On May 2, 2014, radical supporters of the new government in Kiev, which came to power after a coup in February 2014, blocked anti-government protesters in Odessa's House of Trade Unions and set the building on fire by hurling Molotov cocktails inside. The tragic incident left some 50 people dead while the overall number of casualties exceeded 250.
