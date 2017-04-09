Tillerson: Ceasefire to Create Conditions for Political Process in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Establishment of ceasefire and stability zones across Syria will create conditions for political settlement of the conflict, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

"Once we can eliminate the battle against ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia], conclude that and it is going quite well, then we hope to turn our attention to ceasefire agreements between the regime and opposition forces. In that regard, we are hopeful that we can work with Russia and use their influence to achieve areas of stabilization throughout Syria and create the conditions for a political process through Geneva in which we can engage all of the parties on the way forward," Tillerson told the ABC broadcaster.