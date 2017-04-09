Tillerson: Ceasefire to Create Conditions for Political Process in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Establishment of ceasefire and stability zones across Syria will create conditions for political settlement of the conflict, US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said Sunday.
"Once we can eliminate the battle against ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia], conclude that and it is going quite well, then we hope to turn our attention to ceasefire agreements between the regime and opposition forces. In that regard, we are hopeful that we can work with Russia and use their influence to achieve areas of stabilization throughout Syria and create the conditions for a political process through Geneva in which we can engage all of the parties on the way forward," Tillerson told the ABC broadcaster.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Right, wherever us army goes, they bring only "peace and stability" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cease fires only work if US and their buddies ISIS stop breaking them!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia, Iran, Syria beware! If peace really is your goal, avoid working in any way with US! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jubeir wants the muricans to protect his saudi financed terrorists with a ceasefire, NO WAY ! Putin will bomb them to bits. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Stability zone = Occupation and partition by NATO and Zionist entity. Russia must act now and send thousands of" little green men" from Chechnya into Syria.
