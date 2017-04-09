'Cowboy-Like Show-Off': Czech Politicians Hit Out at US Missile Attack on Syria

In an interview with Sputnik Czech Republic , a Czech Communist Party spokesperson described this week's US missile attack on a Syrian air base as a unilateral act of aggression against a sovereign state, which violates international law and poses a threat to regional security.

On Thursday night, at least five people were killed and seven others injured after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"We consider the US missile strikes blows to be a unilateral act of military aggression against a sovereign state and a UN member. This is also a violation of international law and a threat to peace and security in the entire region," the Czech Communist Party spokesperson said.

Victims of 9/11 and 7/7 long forgotten, as Trump launches attack on Syria that will directly benefit IS and al Qaedahttps://t.co/Tm7Z0igmMA — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) 7 апреля 2017 г.

The spokesperson warned that the "destabilization of the whole region and further escalation of violence undermine the earlier prospects for a peaceful settlement in Syria, the creation of an anti-terrorist coalition and the end of human suffering."

"The experience of Libya and Iraq indicates that this is a road to nowhere," according to the spokesperson.

Czech Member of European Parliament Katerina Konecna, for her part, said on her Facebook page that she harshly condemns the US missile attacks on Syria and that "[US President] Trump is simply trying to divert attention from his disastrous domestic policies by intervening in an already extremely complicated and non-transparent conflict."

The US Cruise Missile Attack against Syria, Illegal Act of Aggression, Three Children Killed https://t.co/iEiusNnurq pic.twitter.com/tHxcyHpmX0 — Global Research (@CRG_CRM) 8 апреля 2017 г.

"In this case, we are not talking about the ego rather than principles. Syria has become a place of fighting, where the powers are fighting for influence and where ordinary Syrians are suffering," according to her.

"The launch of the Tomahawk missiles, without considering the results of an international investigation of the chemical attack, is little more than a cowboy-like way of showing one's own ambitions, which does not resolve anything. It adds fuel to the fire and cynically disregards ordinary Syrians and their desire to live peacefully," she said.

Meanwhile, Russia also described the US missile attack on Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The US attack in Syria has nothing to do with attempts to uncover the truth about the use of chemical weapons in Idlib province, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Russia's armed Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles #Navy frigate Admiral Grigorovich en route to Tartus Syria in response to US Missile attack on Syria pic.twitter.com/uvNtzQea0u — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) 8 апреля 2017 г.

She also pointed out that Russia had a number of questions for the United States regarding its strikes on the Syrian airfield, adding that the questions would be addressed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is set to visit Russia next week.

The Syrian opposition claimed on Tuesday that forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had allegedly used chemical gas against people in the northwestern province of Idlib, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200 more.

Syrian President Assad argued that his government has no chemical weapons left, and never used the stockpile Syria used to maintain.

His government handed over this stockpile, which included precursors to the nerve gases sarin and VX as well as hydrogen fluoride, to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a global chemical weapons watchdog, in 2013 amid international pressure.

All of the weapons were then destroyed by the OPCW, which completed this task in January, 2016.

