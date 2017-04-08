Russian, German FM Discuss Situation in Syria After US Strike

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Congratulates Military for Successful 'Attack' in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel discussed in a Saturday phone conversation the situation in Syria following the US missile attack against the Syrian airbase of Ash Sha’irat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The ministers discussed the situation in Syria after the US Armed Forces’ strikes against Syrian government troops in the early hours of April 7,” the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

Lavrov said that the US arguments in support of the missile attack, particularly, citing the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian troops in Idlib on April 4, were not true and convincing.

“The Russian party stressed the need of thorough investigation of the incident and establishment of facts. The ministries agreed on the need of full and unconditional fulfillment of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254,” the ministry added.