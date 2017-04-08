Register
21:23 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Representatives of the Arab League attend an emergency meeting to discuss the conflict in Libya, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 5, 2015.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Situation With Arab League

    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (141)
    134031

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with heads of diplomatic missions of the Arab League states to discuss recent missile attack on Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Congratulates Military for Successful 'Attack' in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with heads of diplomatic missions of the Arab League states in Russia and informed them about Moscow’s official position on the US missile strike against the Ash Sha’irat airbase in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    “Because of the interests showed by Arab ambassadors, Bogdanov explained in details principal and consequent Russian approaches to the goal to reach political settlement of the Syrian crisis as soon as possible, also amid the April 7 US missile strike on the airbase in Syria – a sovereign Arab state – in violation of the international law and the UN Charter,” the statement said.

    Bogdanov also explained the Russian position on the conflicts in Libya and Yemen as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria. File photo
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Military Facilities in Syria Protected by Modern Air Defense Systems - Ministry
    The meeting was initiated by Arab diplomatic missions and took place in the residence of Oman’s ambassador in Moscow.

    On Thursday night, the United States carried out a missile attack on Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack on Syria's Idlib was allegedly launched from that airfield. According to US Department of Defense, a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched during the attack.

    Homs Governor said that seven people were killed — five soldiers and two civilians from the village, located near the airbase. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, two Syrian soldiers were missing, four were killed and six injured. The Syrian armed forces said the strike killed ten Syrian soldiers.

    Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield violated the international law.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (141)

    Related:

    Trump Congratulates Military for Successful 'Attack' in Syria
    Turkish Party Holds Protest Near US Embassy Against US Missile Attack in Syria
    Bus Explosion in Syria's Homs Kills One, Injures 25
    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'
    Tags:
    consultations, missile strike, ambassador, UN, Russian Foreign Ministry, Arab League, Mikhail Bogdanov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok