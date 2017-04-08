Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syrian Situation With Arab League

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump Congratulates Military for Successful 'Attack' in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with heads of diplomatic missions of the Arab League states in Russia and informed them about Moscow’s official position on the US missile strike against the Ash Sha’irat airbase in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Because of the interests showed by Arab ambassadors, Bogdanov explained in details principal and consequent Russian approaches to the goal to reach political settlement of the Syrian crisis as soon as possible, also amid the April 7 US missile strike on the airbase in Syria – a sovereign Arab state – in violation of the international law and the UN Charter,” the statement said.

Bogdanov also explained the Russian position on the conflicts in Libya and Yemen as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting was initiated by Arab diplomatic missions and took place in the residence of Oman’s ambassador in Moscow.

On Thursday night, the United States carried out a missile attack on Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack on Syria's Idlib was allegedly launched from that airfield. According to US Department of Defense, a total of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched during the attack.

Homs Governor said that seven people were killed — five soldiers and two civilians from the village, located near the airbase. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, two Syrian soldiers were missing, four were killed and six injured. The Syrian armed forces said the strike killed ten Syrian soldiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield violated the international law.