Register
18:20 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad

    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'

    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (135)
    124001

    On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara supported the US missile strike in Syria and called to "prevent conditions for new crimes committed by Damascus."

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Syrian Conundrum: How Turkey 'Gets Caught on the Hook' by US
    He also called to establish as soon as possible a "transition government" in Syria, without the involvement of President Bashar Assad.

    On Thursday night, the Pentagon launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles targeting the Shayrat air base, operated by the Syrian Arab Army. The operation, according to the Pentagon, came in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack, which claimed nearly 80 lives and left 200 injured on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib, on Tuesday.

    Last week, United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a visit to Ankara that the "long-term status" of Assad should be decided by the Syrian people.

    Moreover, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said in a briefing that Washington should accept the political reality with respect to Assad and focus on eliminating Daesh.

    Earlier, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said: "When we're looking at this, it's about changing up priorities and our priority is no longer to sit and focus on getting Assad out."

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Syrian Presidential Office Calls US Attack 'Frivolous, Irresponsible, Shortsighted'
    Commenting on that, former CIA officer Phil Giraldi said in an earlier interview with Sputnik that the statement marked a clear repudiation of former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry’s determination to drive Assad from office and insist on a regime change in Damascus.

    "The Obama administration never let go of its desire to replace Assad as the cornerstone of bringing peace to Syria," Giraldi said.

    However, the Thursday missile attack by the Pentagon has left no room for such optimistic expectations.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, former Turkish Ambassador to the US Faruk Logoglu said that Ankara’s support for Washington’s actions in Syria is a mistake. He also said that having attacked the Syrian air base, the US dealt a serious blow to the Syrian settlement.

    "Some days ago the US said that only the Syrian people can decide Assad’s future. Washington has made a U-turn with its hostile move against Assad. This will only aggravate the chaos in Syria. Terrorists, first of all Daesh, will strengthen due to the political vacuum and the ongoing instability. This move creates the risk of breaching the ceasefire in Syria. Having attacked the Syrian air base, the US dealt a serious blow to the Syrian negotiating process," Logoglu said.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Eskisehir, Turkey, March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes
    He added that the fact that Ankara supported the missile strike adds to Turkey’s erroneous policy toward Syria.

    "The Turkish policy in Syria is mistaken. Washington’s aggression will inspire Syrian rebel forces and they could withdraw from the Geneva talks," the diplomat concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (135)

    Related:

    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    US: No Doubt Assad is Behind Chemical Attack, Considering 'Serious Response'
    Erdogan Welcomes US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase, Says it's Not Enough
    Turkey Will Support US Military Op in Syria if Launched - Erdogan
    Tags:
    negotiations, chemical weapons, missile attacks, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sapper
      Erdo you ain't as smart as you think you are! Putin is a lot smarter, out of your league!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok