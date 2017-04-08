Joint Counterterrorism Efforts Correspond to Russian, Tajik Interests - Putin

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Russian Upper House Speaker Thanks OSCE for Supporting Counterterrorism Conference

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The letter was sent on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and Tajikistan.

"I am convinced that we will further strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Tajikistan, coordinate efforts in countering international terrorism, extremism, cross border crimes and other regional security challenges. This, undoubtedly, corresponds to our mutual interests and is developing in the framework of ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia," Putin's letter read according to Kremlin's website.

Diplomatic ties between Tajikistan and Russia were established on April 8, 1992, following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Both countries participate in different regional organizations, namely Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Tajikistan has a border with Afghanistan, a potential source of extremism and terrorism, since the country is engulfed in a crisis and the fight against Taliban movement and Daesh. In order to counter possible threat from Afghanistan a number of exercises have been held in the framework of CSTO, with the recent drills taking place in April 2016. In addition, Russia's largest foreign military base is located in Tajikistan to secure country from potential insurgencies.