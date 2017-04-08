HandsOffSyria: Protesters at White House, US Cities Over Trump’s Syria Strikes

​“Instead of bombing first and asking questions later, shouldn’t there be an objective investigation into the facts?” the ANSWER Coalition said in a post. Rallies are being held across the country and perhaps most prominently, in front the White House.

Washington’s strike on Syria is being justified by humanitarian motives but organizers of the protests insist this couldn’t be further from the truth. As with the imaginary weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, “again, the US government asserts that the targeted government possesses and has used weapons of mass destruction as the rationales for another bombing campaign.”

“At this point, every person in the United States should assume that the US government, the Pentagon, and the CIA are lying when they seek to justify this new military aggression.”

​Protestors have gathered in front of the Trump Tower locations in New York and Chicago.

​A protest has popped up in Allentown, Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia.

