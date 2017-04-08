Register
    #HandsOffSyria: Protesters at White House, US Cities Over Trump’s Syria Strikes

    Activists and concerned citizens have gathered in 35 cities across America to send a message to President Donald Trump that his acts of war will not go unnoticed and will not be tolerated.

    ​“Instead of bombing first and asking questions later, shouldn’t there be an objective investigation into the facts?” the ANSWER Coalition said in a post. Rallies are being held across the country and perhaps most prominently, in front the White House.

    Washington’s strike on Syria is being justified by humanitarian motives but organizers of the protests insist this couldn’t be further from the truth. As with the imaginary weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, “again, the US government asserts that the targeted government possesses and has used weapons of mass destruction as the rationales for another bombing campaign.”

    “At this point, every person in the United States should assume that the US government, the Pentagon, and the CIA are lying when they seek to justify this new military aggression.”

    ​Protestors have gathered in front of the Trump Tower locations in New York and Chicago.

    ​A protest has popped up in Allentown, Pennsylvania outside of Philadelphia. 

    #Syria #Syriahoax #HandsOffSyria Via Sara Flounders: "Protests in cities across the country and around the world – Find one near you or organize one. Here are just a few…" Protest on Friday, 4/7 NY, NY Union Square 14th St at 6:30pm www.facebook.com/events/1910642542504111/ Newark, NJ https://www.facebook.com/events/1355497121173856/?ti=icl Philadelphia, PA https://www.facebook.com/events/256629601412893/ Baltimore, MD https://www.facebook.com/events/429281200751317/ Richmond, VA https://www.facebook.com/events/1267012150080169/ Boston, MA https://www.facebook.com/events/1863096943910483/ Cleveland, OH https://www.facebook.com/events/738806272947564/ Fort Lauderdale, FL https://www.facebook.com/events/359083144486483/ Jacksonville, Fl https://www.facebook.com/events/1610596188955911/ New Orleans, LA https://www.facebook.com/events/1392788277410017/ Chicago, IL https://www.facebook.com/events/132710937264941/ Denver, CO https://www.facebook.com/events/2119142958312239/ Salt Lake City, UT https://www.facebook.com/events/194367574402254/ Tucson, AZ https://www.facebook.com/events/1252058088223925/ Los Angeles, CA https://www.facebook.com/events/1581545385206998/ Anchorage, AK https://www.facebook.com/events/446972112311903/ Vancouver, Canada https://www.facebook.com/events/536611246726324/ Washington DC – Pentagon Metro Station https://www.facebook.com/events/708775745950318/

    A post shared by SAA SOLDIER (@saa_soldier) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

     

    protest, ANSWER Coalition, Washington DC
      avatar
      ViTran
      Trmpz supporters unhappy ... bet many want their donations back as have been lied too !
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      Those who live in glass houses should not throw the first stone.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and the fbi will be out in force taking images etc to create new files. mccarthyism is alive and well. :)
    • Reply
      TGG3
      What did you expect from americans? If they ever collapse one day, payback is going to be PAINFUL.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Where are all the Soros backed protesters???
    Show new comments (0)

