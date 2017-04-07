EU Opposes Military Solution to Syria Conflict - Foreign Policy Chief

© REUTERS/ Michael Dalder Russia Convenes ISSG Ceasefire Taskforce Meeting Over US Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union opposes a military solution to the conflict in Syria, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Friday following deadly US missile strikes on an airfield in the Arab republic.

"The EU firmly believes that there can be no military solution to the conflict and is committed to the unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian State," Mogherini said in the statement issued by the European Council.

She said the United States had informed Brussels launched a strike on the Sha'irat airfield near Homs "with the understandable intention to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." Washington informed the EU that the cruise missile strikes were "limited," she added.

"Only a credible political solution… will ensure peace and stability in Syria," Mogherini stressed, reiterating support for UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva,

"This is even more urgent now," the EU foreign policy chief said.