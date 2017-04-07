Register
    US Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, appears on The Five television program, on Fox News Channel, in New York

    Syria Could Retaliate With Asymmetrical Attack on US Troops - Senator Rubio

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (79)
    340225

    Syria could retaliate the US for the strikes carried out on Thursday, US Senator Marco Rubio said in an interview on Friday.

    Nancy Pelosi
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Strike Against Syria ‘Appears to Be Proportional Response' to Chemical Attack - Pelosi
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syria could retaliate against the United States for the strikes carried out on Thursday night by going after US troops in the region, US Senator Marco Rubio said in an interview on Friday.

    "Syrians don’t have the capacity to retaliate against the United States other than, perhaps, doing asymmetrical things — or a chemical attack," Rubio stated in an interview with CBS News. "If Assad is willing to use sarin gas against his own people — civilians — he’s probably willing to use [it] against Americans."

    Rubio noted that there are hundreds of US troops currently serving as military advisers in Syria.

    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in the province of Homs on Thursday in response to a chemical attacks on Tuesday that killed civilians. According to the Syrian armed forces, the missile attack claimed at least six lives.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (79)

      avatar
      S-400
      This is a man who really cares about the life of American, investigate and established the truth and the cooperates, then together take a legitimate action against the person, group or a state. By doing what was done last night gives the upper hand to the criminal.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      What a warmongering pathetic loser he is virtually begging Daesh to attack US troops with chemicals to create a further false flag to warrant a full invasion of Syria and so trigger WW3 what a maniac and a psychopath.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Reason I said that is Assad had all his chemicals removed by UN chemical disposal unit it was all filmed and recorded.
      Secondly the attack in Idlib was the result of a massive stocking of Turkish chemicals for a major attack in Mosul but was then decided it would become a baited false flag.
      The warehouse was bombed by Iraqi government request and inside the warehouse was around 200 hostages kidnapped the previous week from a town close by.
      Babies were murdered by a opium based injection then brought to rest of victims to be filmed this is a documented fact.

      This man is so ambitious its sick as all buggery.
