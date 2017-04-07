US Strike In Syria ‘Appears to Be Proportional Response' - Pelosi

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry No Need to Build Up Russia's Grouping in Syria - Upper House Defense Committee Chair

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The strikes carried out by the United States against a Syrian government airfield are a proportional response to the chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians in Syria, US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday.

"[The] strike in Syria appears to be a proportional response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons," Pelosi stated.

However, Pelosi noted that if President Donald Trump plans to escalate the involvement of the US military in Syria, he seek authorization from Congress.

Moreover, it will take a political solution, not just one night of airstrikes, to end the crisis in Syria, Pelosi added.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat in the province of Homs on Thursday. According to the Syrian armed forces, the attack claimed at least six lives.