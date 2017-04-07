Register
    Foreign Minister of Sweden Margot Wallstrom

    US Syria Airfield Attack Raises Questions Regarding Compliance With Int'l Law

    © AP Photo/ Bernd von Jutrczenka
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base
    4392101

    Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said that tha US missile attack on a Syrian airfield raises questions on whether or not such actions are against international law.

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Pentagon's Airstrike in Syria: Trump 'Needs a Swift Victory to Resolve' Domestic Issues
    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The US missile attack on a Syrian airfield in the nation's Homs province raises questions on whether or not such actions are against international law, and for this reason, the UN Security Council should consider and review the matter, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Friday.

    "It is unclear whether the missile attack last night is the new American policy. It is important that there is also an international legal basis for action. Last night's missile attack also raises questions about how this could be compatible with international law. The issue must therefore return to the security council, which must take responsibility to reach a lasting political solution. There is already too much military power in Syria. It is high time that the Syrian people get to decide their own future," Wallstrom said, as quoted by The Local newspaper.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Syrian Presidential Office Calls US Attack 'Frivolous, Irresponsible, Shortsighted'
    On Thursday night, Washington launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in just 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the city of Homs. The attack was a response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which, according to US President Donald Trump, Washington blames on Damascus.

    Wallstorm continued by calling the recent chemical attack in Idlib "despicable," and expressing how regrettable it was that the UN Security Council had failed to reach consensus on a resolution to investigate the attack.

    Earlier in the day, the Syrian Armed Forces General Staff said that the US missile strike on Syria's military airfield was a violation of international law. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday.

    Tags:
    air base, Margot Wallstrom, Syria, Sweden
      avatar
      silkwillie
      And since when has the moral conscience of the world cared about following international law ? And of course the un sec council
      Couldn't reach a consensus on an investigation because the us government didn't want that to happen
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      This isn't the 70s anymore, more victim nations of US destabilization, regime changes and of US aggression know for certain (through leaks etc...,) what the Americans did to them e.g. the Vietnamese know about Tonkin, the Grenadans know the US lies, Latin American and the Caribbean know and some in the Middle East are learning - the U.S. is a threat to everyone outside of the imperialists.

      The U.S. will have to face the consequences eventually because empires do e.g. the British Empire and revelations of its crimes e.g. Northern Ireland occupation and its crimes against Catholics. The British government/establishment faces regular threats of lawsuits and exposure as well as increasing debt, decreasing influence.

      The U.S. armed attack against sovereign Syria is illegal. The U.S. wasn't attacked nor did Syria attack a neighbouring U.S. ally who called for defence.
