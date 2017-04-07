US Syria Airfield Attack Raises Questions Regarding Compliance With Int'l Law

"It is unclear whether the missile attack last night is the new American policy. It is important that there is also an international legal basis for action. Last night's missile attack also raises questions about how this could be compatible with international law. The issue must therefore return to the security council, which must take responsibility to reach a lasting political solution. There is already too much military power in Syria. It is high time that the Syrian people get to decide their own future," Wallstrom said, as quoted by The Local newspaper.
Wallstorm continued by calling the recent chemical attack in Idlib "despicable," and expressing how regrettable it was that the UN Security Council had failed to reach consensus on a resolution to investigate the attack.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Armed Forces General Staff said that the US missile strike on Syria's military airfield was a violation of international law. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And since when has the moral conscience of the world cared about following international law ? And of course the un sec council Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This isn't the 70s anymore, more victim nations of US destabilization, regime changes and of US aggression know for certain (through leaks etc...,) what the Americans did to them e.g. the Vietnamese know about Tonkin, the Grenadans know the US lies, Latin American and the Caribbean know and some in the Middle East are learning - the U.S. is a threat to everyone outside of the imperialists.
silkwillie
Couldn't reach a consensus on an investigation because the us government didn't want that to happen
sophm0e38
The U.S. will have to face the consequences eventually because empires do e.g. the British Empire and revelations of its crimes e.g. Northern Ireland occupation and its crimes against Catholics. The British government/establishment faces regular threats of lawsuits and exposure as well as increasing debt, decreasing influence.
The U.S. armed attack against sovereign Syria is illegal. The U.S. wasn't attacked nor did Syria attack a neighbouring U.S. ally who called for defence.