Syria Events' May Influence Oil Market - Russian Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The influence of the latest developments in Syria on the oil market needs additional study, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"The state of the market, how it will be affected, requires further study. In general, oil prices have been rising over the past few days," Novak told reporters.

He attributed the growth in prices to a decline in oil stocks over the past two weeks.