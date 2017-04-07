EU Commission Chief 'Understands' Deterrence of Chemical Attacks in Syria

© AFP 2017/ Mohamed al-Bakour Russia Awaits US Evidence of Syrian Army Chemical Use in Idlib - MoD

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "understands" the need to deter chemical attacks in Syria, the European Commission said in a statement Friday following a deadly US missile strike on a Syrian military airfield.

"The repeated use of such weapons must be answered. He understands efforts to deter further attacks," the statement reads.

It adds that Washington had "informed the EU that these strikes were limited and seek to deter further chemical weapons atrocities."

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in the city of Khan Sheyhun in Idlib province on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.