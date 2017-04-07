Register
    A Syrian man is taken by civil defence workers to a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province

    Russia Awaits US Evidence of Syrian Army Chemical Use in Idlib - MoD

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (57)
    220330

    Russia awaits explanation from the US on alleged Syrian army's usege of chemical weapons in Idlib, a spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov looks on during a press conference after the BSEC session in Belgrade on December 13, 2016
    Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Not Providing Proof of Idlib Attack
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia awaits explanation from the United States on what Washington called incontestable proof of the Syrian army's use of chemical weapons in Idlib, a spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

    "US claims on Damascus alleged violation of the 2013 Chemical Weapons Convention used as a pretext for the strike are unfounded. We already said that the Syrian troops had not used chemical weapons. We are awaiting from the United States explanations on what, according to them, is incontestable proof on the use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheyhun [in Idlib] by the Syrian army," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

    He stressed that the Syrian government fully complied with commitments to eliminate chemical weapons in 2013-2016.

    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the city of Khan Sheyhun in the Idlib province on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapon attack in Idlib, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian Armed Forces refuted the allegations.

    Topic:
    Related:

    Russia Regrets US Ignoring Russian Initiative to Launch Major Idlib Attack Probe
    Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Not Providing Proof of Idlib Attack
    US Syria Strike in Response to Idlib Chemical Attack Understandable - Minister
    Russian UNSC Draft on Idlib Not Supported by Western States
    Tags:
    cruise missile, chemical weapons, Russian Ministry of Defense, Idlib, Syria, United States, Russia
      avatar
      Geraldinebatt
      Who is going to stop the Israeli proxie United States of terrorism ? This mass murdering on demand is unbearable to watch , this onslaught of pure evil needs to end .
