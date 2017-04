© AFP 2017/ Nazeer al-Khatib Free Syrian Army's South Front Welcomes US Syria Strike as Way to Prevent Chemical Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States had provided Russia with advance information regarding its deadly missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Yes, the information was provided," Peskov told reporters, clarifying that the information was transmitted via "existing channels of exchanging information."

He added that "no one called" Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the strikes that the Russian military said killed four Syrian servicemen and wounded six.