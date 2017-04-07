Terrorists Began Offensive Against Syrian Position Straight After US Attack

"I'd like to mention the fact that immediately after the massive missle strike on the Syria air base Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups started a large-scale offensive against the Syrian positions," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told journalists.
Earlier in the day, an informed source told Sputnik, that Daesh terrorist fighters had attacked the Syrian armed forces at the same time and in the same vicinity as the US missile strike on its airfield near Homs.
The source said the terrorists launched an attack on a Homs-Sha'irat stretch of highway at around 23:00 GMT and held their territory for over an hour until the arrival of reinforcements.
"Is it a coincidence that the IS [Daesh] fighters attacked one of the defensive positions of the Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Sha'irat?" the source said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What a coincidence... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Scum terrorist American government just being its evil self. I wish nothing but the worst for that nation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Covering barrage to take out air support!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Of course they can do it unpunished because coward Putin is hiding somewhere and pretends not to know. So far whenever SAA achieved big victory Putin instantly withdraw jets and troops from Hmeymin base thus giving opportunity to terrorists to regroup and retake lost land. Putin needed war in Syria as it was great promoter of Russian weapons and he admitted that thanks to war in Syria Russia several fold increased export of weapons. He also stated that this war is the cheapest and best advertising for Russian military industrial complex. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and Russia once again will do nothing, apart from barking on Sputnik and RT...
Cale
Mitach2002
sapper
slimyfox
Trump wanted to show who is the boss and to whom everyone in the world has to bow and Russia has no choice but to bow and kiss Trumps hand. Question is will anu of journalists have courage and decency to ask Putin to explain his actions in Syria by sending troops in and then pulling them out and again in and so on. However he never took full steps to help to destroy ISIL, as if he would want to do that he would have more than just one air base, he needs few air bases for quick, quite immediate answer. Russia would ned 24/7 drone surveillance of every area where combats are going on and in the areas where trouble is brewing.
If Russia would use high flying drones with appropriate high resolution cameras, thermal imaging cameras and radars to detect source and place of terrorists opening fire on SAA and Russian airforce assets. Only by having strategically placed air bases around the country the answer on obtained data would be instantaneous and if fed directly into attacking airplane that would easily target terrorists even if on the move or relocated. Only total engagement would bring quick and satisfactory results and if they would start that last year at the very beginning today over 90% of territory would be liberate and in Syrian hands and no USA terror sponsors would be able to do anything.
As it is now it would perfectly suit Russia (Putin) only problem is that this time it was thanks to USA that it happened. Russia cannot do much and in the end it will be beaten up by USA as now is clear that Russian military was not able to detect and destroy slow flying cruise missiles. That would put huge question mark on Russian claims about their weapons and sophistications.
Sam Handwich