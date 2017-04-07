Register
13:32 GMT +307 April 2017
    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield

    Terrorists Began Offensive Against Syrian Position Straight After US Attack

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Topic:
    111093115

    Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists started an offensive against Syrian positions straight after the US missile attack on the Syrian airfield, the Russian Defense Minisrty stated on Friday.

    "I'd like to mention the fact that immediately after the massive missle strike on the Syria air base Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups started a large-scale offensive against the Syrian positions," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told journalists.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Сoincidence? Daesh Militants Attacked Syrian Army Positions Simultaneously With US Strike
    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    Earlier in the day, an informed source told Sputnik, that Daesh terrorist fighters had attacked the Syrian armed forces at the same time and in the same vicinity as the US missile strike on its airfield near Homs.

    The source said the terrorists launched an attack on a Homs-Sha'irat stretch of highway at around 23:00 GMT and held their territory for over an hour until the arrival of reinforcements.

    "Is it a coincidence that the IS [Daesh] fighters attacked one of the defensive positions of the Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Sha'irat?" the source said.

    Tags:
    missile attacks, attack, Russian Defense Ministry, Syria, United States, Russia
      avatar
      Cale
      What a coincidence...
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Scum terrorist American government just being its evil self. I wish nothing but the worst for that nation.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Covering barrage to take out air support!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      Of course they can do it unpunished because coward Putin is hiding somewhere and pretends not to know. So far whenever SAA achieved big victory Putin instantly withdraw jets and troops from Hmeymin base thus giving opportunity to terrorists to regroup and retake lost land. Putin needed war in Syria as it was great promoter of Russian weapons and he admitted that thanks to war in Syria Russia several fold increased export of weapons. He also stated that this war is the cheapest and best advertising for Russian military industrial complex.

      Trump wanted to show who is the boss and to whom everyone in the world has to bow and Russia has no choice but to bow and kiss Trumps hand. Question is will anu of journalists have courage and decency to ask Putin to explain his actions in Syria by sending troops in and then pulling them out and again in and so on. However he never took full steps to help to destroy ISIL, as if he would want to do that he would have more than just one air base, he needs few air bases for quick, quite immediate answer. Russia would ned 24/7 drone surveillance of every area where combats are going on and in the areas where trouble is brewing.

      If Russia would use high flying drones with appropriate high resolution cameras, thermal imaging cameras and radars to detect source and place of terrorists opening fire on SAA and Russian airforce assets. Only by having strategically placed air bases around the country the answer on obtained data would be instantaneous and if fed directly into attacking airplane that would easily target terrorists even if on the move or relocated. Only total engagement would bring quick and satisfactory results and if they would start that last year at the very beginning today over 90% of territory would be liberate and in Syrian hands and no USA terror sponsors would be able to do anything.

      As it is now it would perfectly suit Russia (Putin) only problem is that this time it was thanks to USA that it happened. Russia cannot do much and in the end it will be beaten up by USA as now is clear that Russian military was not able to detect and destroy slow flying cruise missiles. That would put huge question mark on Russian claims about their weapons and sophistications.
    • Reply
      Sam Handwich
      and Russia once again will do nothing, apart from barking on Sputnik and RT...
