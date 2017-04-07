US Attack on Syria Airfield Shows Resolve Against Chemical Attack - Tusk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US missile attack on a Syrian armed forces’ airfield shows "needed resolve" against chemical attacks, the European Union will work with the United States to end "brutality" in the country, European Council president Donald Tusk said Friday.

"US strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the US to end brutality in Syria," Tusk said on Twitter.

​The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.