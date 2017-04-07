UK SoD Expresses Full Support for US Missile Strikes on Syria Airfield

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch US Syria Strike in Response to Idlib Chemical Attack Understandable - German Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom fully supports the US decision to launch missile strikes on a Syrian airfield as a response to recent reported chemical attack on the Syrian city of Idlib, UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said Friday.

"Well, we fully support the strike. We have been in close contact with US government over the last couple of days in preparation for this. The Americans believe they have exhausted all possible diplomatic peaceful ways of dealing with the use by the regime of the chemical weapons and they have been determined to try to prevent future attacks like this. So, they have taken this action today, limited and appropriate action against the airfield, airplanes and the equipment that was used, they believe, in this attack and that is action that we fully support," Fallon told the BBC broadcaster.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Following the US attack, the Syrian Armed Forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the Syrian military airfield in the Homs province.

A number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Australia have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia views the US actions in Syria as aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason. Japan and Russia have called for the UN Security Council's emergency meeting.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.