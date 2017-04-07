US Syria Strike in Response to Idlib Chemical Attack Understandable - Minister

© REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The United States’ decision to conduct strikes on an airfield in Syria's Homs province in reaction to the reported chemical attack in Syria's Idlib is understandable, Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday.

"The fact that the United States reacted by the strikes on the military structures of [Syria’s President Bashar] Assad’s regime, which had become the source of the brutal military crime, is understandable," Gabriel said, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

According to the foreign minister, it was impossible to calmly observe the situation, in which the "UN Security Council was not able to react to the barbaric use of chemical weapons in Syria against innocent people."

The United States conducted a series of air strikes against the Syrian governmental airbase near the city of Homs. The move follows the reported chemical weapon attack on Syrians in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday.