US Syria Strike in Response to Idlib Chemical Attack Understandable - Minister

"The fact that the United States reacted by the strikes on the military structures of [Syria’s President Bashar] Assad’s regime, which had become the source of the brutal military crime, is understandable," Gabriel said, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.
According to the foreign minister, it was impossible to calmly observe the situation, in which the "UN Security Council was not able to react to the barbaric use of chemical weapons in Syria against innocent people."
The United States conducted a series of air strikes against the Syrian governmental airbase near the city of Homs. The move follows the reported chemical weapon attack on Syrians in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr. Sigmar Gabriel, where is your proof that the Syrian Government were responsible for the Gas Crime????????? If you don't have it, then shut your mouth and search for the truth.
orfano