US Missile Attack on Syria Attempt to Divert Attention From Mosul - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest US missile attack on Syria's military airfield is an attempt to divert attention from the situation in Iraq's Mosul, which is currently on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Obviously, the US military action is an attempt to divert attention from the situation in Mosul, where hundreds of civilians were killed and the humanitarian catastrophe is looming as a result of actions, including those taken by the US-led coalition," the statement said.

According to the ministry, it is obvious that the US missile attack "was prepared beforehand."

"It is clear for any expert that the decision on [missile] strikes was taken in Washington before the events in Idlib, which were used as the reason to demonstrate force," the ministry said.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.