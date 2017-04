BEIJING (Sputnik) — China respects Syrian President Bashar Assad's government but believes that the Arab republic's population should decide its fate, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"As for China, we respect the choice made by the Syrian people. We believe that the Syrian people must determine [their] destiny," Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.