US Attack on Syria Constitutes Aggression Under False Pretense - Russian MP

Russian Embassy Examining If Russians Among Victims of US Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest US missile strikes on a Syrian airfield is an act of US aggression under false pretenses, Russian house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Friday.

"These airstrikes have been inflicted on a sovereign state," Volodin told reporters. "This is a fact of aggression by the US, and aggression under an absolutely false pretext."

He said it was not ruled out that Moscow could appeal to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in light of the attack.

Moreover, the latest US missile strikes on Syria erase all Russian and its allies' efforts to combat terrorism in Syria, Russian house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin added.

"All the steps taken before by Russia on Syria and by those who supported these steps were aimed at the destruction of the terrorist state and precisely the fight against terror," Volodin told reporters. "All these steps are now actually struck out by these attacks."