UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The source said no decision has been reached on the UN Security Council emergency meeting as of 07:00 GMT.

Bolivia had reportedly requested a closed-doors emergency Security Council session on Friday.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.