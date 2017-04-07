Japan, South Korea, US Agree on Enhancing Military Ties to Counter North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, the relevant agreement was reached by the senior officials of the three countries during a video conference, held earlier in the day. Deputy Director General for International Policy at the South Korean ministry Brig. Gen. Park Chul-kyun, US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Andrew Winternitz, and Director for Defense Policy at Japan's Defense Ministry Koji Kano participated in the conference call.

The sides condemned Pyongyang's recent missile launch, stressing that North Korean program posed a serious threat to the regional security.

On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and the banking sector.