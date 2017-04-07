Russia Proposes Comprehensive Trade Embargo Against Daesh-Controlled Territories

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian authorities are proposing to introduce a trade embargo on the territories controlled by Daesh terrorist group to cut off any financial support to the terrorists, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department on New Challenges and Threats Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"Russia proposes…[to] impose a comprehensive trade and economic embargo against the ISIL [Daesh] controlled territories in accordance with Article 41 of the UN Charter," Feoktistov stated on Thursday at the 17th regular session of the Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (CICTE).

He also said that Russian Financial Intelligence Unit has identified sources of finances of 382 foreign fighters for Daesh and 82 members of the group's affiliates in Russia.

"The Russian FIU has handed over to the law enforcement agencies data on financing channels of 382 foreign terrorist fighters who joined ISIL and 82 members of ISIL affiliated operating in Russia," Feoktistov stated on Thursday.

"During the last two years Russia has identified about 1,400 persons associated with ISIL and included them in the national section of the List of the organizations and individuals known to be involved in terrorists and extremist activities," Feoktistov said on Thursday. "1,500 bank accounts of those individuals with a total amount of about $120,000 have been frozen."