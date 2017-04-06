Russian Foreign Ministry Conserned With Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process Pause

"Moscow is deeply concerned about the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. The situation on the ground steadily deteriorates, as both the Palestinians and Israelis have not been in talks for nearly three years. Vacuum in the Middle East peace process creates a favorable ground for some unilateral steps that undermine the prospects of the internationally recognized solution to the Palestinian problem, prescribing that the two states — Israel and Palestine — will coexist in peace and security," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry confirmed Moscow's commitment to the comprehensive settlement based on the two-state principle, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state.
"At the same time, we consider it necessary to say that in this regard we consider West Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel," the statement said.
Israel declared Jerusalem its capital in 1949, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, to be part of Palestine. In 1967, Israel recaptured East Jerusalem from the neighboring Arab nation of Jordan.
The most recent round of peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians was initiated by the United States in mid-2013 but ended in an impasse almost a year later.
All comments
Show new comments (0)