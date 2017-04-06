Register
10:13 GMT +306 April 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.

    Japan's PM Welcomes US Tough Stance on N Korea Threat

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he welcomed US tough stance on North Korea during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Japanese media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two leaders held a conversation a day after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile.

    According to the NHK media outlet, the Japanese prime minister conveyed his appreciation of the Trump team's position on North Korean missile threat, praising, in particular, a possibility of a military response.

    A woman walks past a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing ballistic missiles, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Japan Hopes US, China to Hold Constructive Talks on North Korean Issue
    On Wednesday, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile from Sinpho, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan. According to media reports, citing a US Defense Department official, the ballistic missile fired by Pyongyang was a Scud-ER and it presumably went out of control soon after the launch.

    On Sunday, Trump said in an interview with The Financial Times newspaper that he counted on China's assistance in solving the problem of North Korea's nuclear program, adding though that the United States was ready to act alone in case of Beijing's abstention.

    Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and banking sector.

