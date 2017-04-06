Sticky Situation: Quebec Doctor Suspended in Pediatric Eye Gluing Incident

Instead of sending the family to the emergency room, however, Therrien used medical glue to close the wound himself. As no other medical professionals were on duty, he asked the receptionist at the practice, who had no medical training, to help apply the glue, the National Post reported. No barriers were put in place to protect the boy’s lashes, nor was he positioned so that the glue would not drip.
During the procedure, “the child moved and the glue dripped toward the eyelashes, which became glued,” the ruling said. “The child, who could not open his eye, started to cry.”
During the disciplinary hearing, Therrien admitted that he should not have attempted the procedure. Though the boy was not physically harmed in the long term, he was reportedly traumatized and there was “a risk of more serious consequences.”
The board determined that Therrien had exhibited “a serious lack of judgment.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete a lesson in never taking things for granted, no matter what profession one is trained in.
michael