22:05 GMT +305 April 2017
    President Donald Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah II walk to their news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

    Trump Promises Response to Syrian Chemical Attack

    In the wake of the recent chemical attack that killed at least 70 people, including women and children, in the Idlib province of Syria, Trump was fired up about his administration’s next steps in the region.

    During his press conference with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Trump was quick to put the blame for the use of the weapons of mass destruction on the Syrian government. 

    "These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated," he emphasized. 

    The lethal gas attack "had a big impact on me," he added, saying that this changed his attitude toward President of Syria Bashar Assad. 

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources

    The chemical attack was an "affront to humanity," he said, adding that the US is raising its voice with the global chorus denouncing the tragedy. Biochemical warfare against enemy militants and innocent civilians "cannot be tolerated," Trump said.

    Assad responded to reports of the attack by saying that there are no chemical weapons left in Syria, making it impossible that the attack could have stemmed from the Syrian government.  

    Moscow succeeded in negotiating a deal with Damascus to oversee the elimination of its chemical weapons arsenal in 2014. In that same year, Russia and Syria completed the goal of destroying all the weapons under the direct supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    The Russian and Syrian armed forces insist that Syrian forces did not use chemical weapons in the Idlib province or elsewhere. The two militaries agreed to launch a rigorous investigation into the tragedy on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry suggested that an airstrike conducted by the Syrian Army could have destroyed a warehouse where the rebels kept their chemical weapons. 

    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.
    Trump, Tillerson Want US Relations With Russia to Improve - State Department

    Last week, the Trump administration announced there was no choice but to "accept the political reality" of Assad’s administration. 

    However, today Trump said that his strategy is to remain "flexible" with Syria, while noting that the attack will not go unnoticed. 

    "I now have responsibility" to respond to the chemical attack, Trump said. "When you kill innocent little babies” this crosses not just a red line but "many, many lines."

    Nevertheless, Trump did not show his hand regarding how he would move forward in the Middle East. "I am not going to be telling anyone one way or another," he said.

    chemical attack, white house, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, King Abdullah II, Syria
      What's he going to do start a war with Russia, they have the S400 to blow any attack out of the skies. This man is an idiot.
      Trump is reading Obama's old scripts.

      Red lines again?

      Any excuse to get what the Pentagon and CIA want.
      just give him time to reveal his true colors.
      just like Obama, promised the world during his campaign.
      it's ashame Americans are duped every 4 years.. never learning voting is useless.. too blind, too patriotic to see they are involuntary slaves of the system.
      Maybe Trump is still looking for the other half of his brain? Reagen will be very proud of this Turkey.
      Just to remind the world about the PERFECT DEMOCRATIC AND CARING NATION ON THIS PLANET ($) about Cambodia and Vietnam, viz NAPALM , AGENT ORANGE, RAPE PILAGE genocide,
      Please pull the plug on these lying morons.
      PS:- The war hero J Mc Cxxx recommends a stay at the Hanoi Hilton to increase your humanity.
      I'm disappointed at the Russian leadership in the way the bowed down to Trump before and after the US election. Russia was ready to sell out its close allies of China and Iran all because Trump batted his eyelashes and bamboozled Russia with pillow talk about dominating the world alongside Russia.
      Trump openly threatens China and Iran before and after the election and the Russians simply accepted this aggressive rhetoric. This passive behaviour towards the racist and chauvinist imbecile has got Russia in a WORSE position then they were in before Obama! More arms and troops are being sent to Ukraine and the Baltics. There are further recent attempts at colour revolutions in Russia and Belarus. Russia grow a backbone and stop being led on like a virgin schoolboy looking to find his first piece of action.
      Well he did essentially give Pentagram and the CIA free hands to run the wars as they see fit, so we can certainly expect an attempt to take the fake opportunity in order to slow down Syria and her allies advances, much like they did when they killed 100 Syrian soldiers "by mistake" and dropped munition to ISIS.

      The only problem with that is that Russia subsequently promised to take down the next US squadron attempting to repeat that stunt or anything similar to that effect again.

      Nice pic of "King" playstation of Jordan BTW...
      I don't doubt the dreadful tragedy AND its subsequent portrayal were expected to have a "big impact" on Trump and change his attitude towards Assad. And let's not forget Trump's a novice in this game.

      Qui bono? My bet is on the pro-partitioning camp's interest at play here. Pushing Washington into taking a strong position in this way would serve the pro-partitioning interest, knowing that Washington's previous somewhat lukewarm pro-Turkey and pro-Kurd preferences would strengthen only in that direction. Secret, dirty, filthy, inhuman tricks at work yet again.
