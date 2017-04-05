Battle Against Daesh Will Be Shorter Than People Think - Trump

"That’s what we speak about today, and that’s what we’re going to do, and it will be a shorter fight than a lot of people are thinking about… we’ve made tremendous strides," Trump stated.
Trump also praised Abdullah as a leader in the fight against Daesh.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik, get off of Trump's back. Stop it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is trump going to nuke his terrorist proxies. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 6 years and more and that is just in Syria Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Zero differnce between Trmpz and Obongo .....
jas
jj42
ViTran
ViTranin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)