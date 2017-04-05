Battle Against Daesh Will Be Shorter Than People Think - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The fight against Daesh will be over sooner than predicted, US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday.

"That’s what we speak about today, and that’s what we’re going to do, and it will be a shorter fight than a lot of people are thinking about… we’ve made tremendous strides," Trump stated.

Trump also praised Abdullah as a leader in the fight against Daesh.