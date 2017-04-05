NASA's Whitson's Stay to be Extended at ISS by 3.5 Months - Roscosmos

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Roscosmos Hopes to Continue Cooperation With US - Corporation Head

COLORADO SPRING (Sputnik) — A question of extending the stay of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson on board the International Space Station (ISS) for another 3.5 months is almost solved, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The question of Peggy Whitson's stay at the ISS for another 3.5 months is almost solved, only some technical matters and formalities remain," Komarov said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.

Whitson, along with Russia’s Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet, docked to the ISS at on November 20, 2016.

In the end of March, Whitson set a world record for the most spacewalks done by a female astronaut — she has performed eight, and the most accumulated time spent spacewalking — 53 hours and 22 minutes.