Register
14:30 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag on the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya embankment in Moscow

    Kiev Not Invited by Moscow to International Security Conference - Official

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    118330

    The Russian deputy defense minister said that the ministry had not sent an invitation to Ukraine to attend a Conference on International Security.

    NATO's Chairman of the Military Committee, Czech Gen. Petr Pavel, rear center left, opens a meeting of NATO's Military Committee at NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Liaison Officer to Represent NATO at Moscow Security Conference - Russian MoD
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry has not sent an invitation to Ukraine to attend a Conference on International Security, which is scheduled for April 26-27 in Moscow, Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin said on Wednesday.

    "We have not sent an invitation to attend this conference to Ukraine," Fomin told reporters.

    He noted that there was a number of "difficult questions" related to security between the two states.

    "They are mainly linked to the security issues on Ukraine's territory and regions on the border with Russia. But we are actively engaged in the discussion of these issues within the Minsk platform and the United Nations," Fomin added.

    The regular Conference on International Security, which will be held in the Russian capital in late April, will be focused on the most relevant problems, including terrorism, that threaten security in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and other regions across the world. The conference will bring together defense ministers, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations and military experts.

    On Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the defense ministers of 24 countries and heads of seven international organizations had confirmed their attendance of the conference.

    Related:

    Highlights of the Munich Security Conference 2017
    Second Day of Munich Security Conference to Take on Ukraine Flare-Up
    History of Munich Security Conference
    Tags:
    security conference, Alexander Fomin, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I think this was a neighborly attempt of Russia trying to help Ukraine stay within their own budget. I mean if Ukraine cannot apply restraints in spending, then some grown ups have to take charge of their unnecessary and frivolous expenditures, like a two-day get-away at the end of the month. How kind.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok