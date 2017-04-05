Roscosmos Hopes to Continue Cooperation With US - Corporation Head

"We hope that our collaboration in the sphere of engine building will continue," Komarov said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.
When asked about the prospects of US-Russia cooperation and possibility of attitude change on the issue of RD-180 issues under the Trump administration, he said, "We don't see any changes in the NASA policies, and this is the government organization we are working with."
He pointed out that agreement has been reached with NASA to continue several projects.
"Today we met with the NASA officials, and agreed to continue the existing projects, including on space exploration, work at the International Space Station as well as scientific projects," Komarov added.
Meanwhile, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos is in discussion with the Chinese counterparts on possible engine sales, the corporation's head Igor Komarov told Sputnik.
"There is an interest from the Chinese side in purchasing our engines. We are holding discussions," Komarov said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.
Moreover, the launch of Russia's Proton-M carrier rocket with US EchoStar-21 telecommunications satellite is planned for May 29, Russia's space corporation Roscosmos head Igor Komarov told Sputnik.
When asked to confirm whether the launch is expected to take place on May 29, Komarov said, "Yes, that's the planned date."
