Syrian Ambassador Expresses Condolences to Russia Amid St. Petersburg Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad offered his condolences to the people of Russia in light of a "cowardly" attack in the St. Petersburg metro, in an interview with Sputnik.

"I would like to express sincere condolences both from the government of Syria and me personally to the families of the innocent victims that died in the cowardly terrorist attack at a metro station in St. Petersburg that took the lives of several civilians and injured dozens of people," Haddad said.

On Monday, an explosion hit an underground carriage on the stretch between two metro stations in the central part of St. Petersburg, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

One more explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.