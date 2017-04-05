Register
02:22 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Filipino soldiers gesture at a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014

    Beijing, Southeast Asian Neighbors Report ‘Progress’ on South China Sea Deal

    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    World
    Get short URL
    249551

    Fiery disagreements over the South China Sea may soon start to cool down, as Beijing and an association of nearby countries inch closer to a settlement for civil maritime conduct.

    The Association of Southeastern Asian Nations (ASEAN) has made "progress" on reaching an accord in the South China Sea, according to the Philippines’ Foreign Ministry, and a final agreement could be made as soon as August. 

    Rating their progress, Philippine Acting Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said "we are at a very high level" since communications on a code of conduct in the South China Sea began in January.

    "I think China still believes, is still in the position that [the code of conduct] shouldn’t be legally binding," Manalo said. This could become a sticking point, as Manalo thinks there should be a clause that makes the new code obligatory. 

    This photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows crew members of China's South Sea Fleet taking part in a logistics supply drill near the James Shoal area on South China Sea
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Outmaneuvering US Navy in South China Sea

    Alternatively, China could be using the legally binding clause to improve its leverage in the negotiation process. From a deliberations standpoint, "it’s a little bit early to say," Manalo said on Monday.

    The diplomat was optimistic that half of the elements within the code of conduct have been agreed upon by China and ASEAN. "We were starting from zero in January," he says. On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the completion of an initial draft for the code. 

    Beijing has insisted that arguments over claims in the South China Sea should be left to nations in the immediate region, without Western intervention. The ASEAN nations include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 

    A host of countries have expressed disdain for what they claim is China’s militarization of islets in the South China Sea, which will likely render it a sensitive point as the 11 nations seek convergence on a regional agreement. The group of 14 islets, islands and cays, plus some 100 reefs, comprising the Spratly Island group, for example, is claimed by Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia.

    Chinese leaders have asserted that its military installments in the Spratly Islands are for routine defense purposes.

    Related:

    Another South China Sea Crisis: Region’s Coral in Dire Danger
    ‘No Such Thing’: Beijing Balks at Island Construction in South China Sea
    Beijing's South China Sea Comments 'Targeted at Canberra,' Not Washington
    Malaysia Looks to Revamp Its Navy Amid South China Sea, Daesh Crises
    US Senators Propose Bill Penalizing Aggression by China in South China Sea
    Tags:
    territorial claims, militarism, ASEAN, South China Sea, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok