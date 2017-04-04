Indian President Writes to Putin, Conveys Condolences on St Petersburg Blast

New Delhi (Sputnik) — President Mukherjee conveyed his condolences to President Putin on the loss of lives in the blast in the metro system of St Petersburg on Monday.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of innocent lives in the blast that occurred in the metro system of St Petersburg yesterday," said Mukherjee.

"The people of India stand with the Russian people in this difficult hour and offer their sincere sympathies to the families of the victims. We pray for the early recovery of all those injured in the attacks," Mukherjee added.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast in the St Petersburg subway. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the blast at St Petersburg metro. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims," Modi had tweeted.