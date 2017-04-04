Strategic Solution to N. Korean Nuclear Threat Must Involve China - US Commander

"I look at it from a strategic perspective, and I can’t see a solution that doesn’t involve China," Hyten stated.
The STRATCOM commander noted he will always be ready to provide President Donald Trump with military options to address such problems.
"I will always have military options ready," Hyten said. "That is my job."
On March 6, North Korea launched four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan and tested a new high-thrust rocket engine tested 12 days later.
US President Donald Trump stated in an interview on Sunday that if China is not going to solve the problem with North Korea, the United States will, hinting at the possibility of unilateral action by Washington.
