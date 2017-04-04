Putin, Merkel, Hollande Note Importance of Joint Fight Against Terrorism

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The leaders of Russia, Germany and France — Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande — noted in phone talks on Tuesday the importance of the joint fight against terrorism and agreed to boost data exchanges between security agencies, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The sides noted the importance of boosting cooperation in order to counter the terrorist threat common to all states, agreed to intensify the exchange of information on that issue through special services," the statement said.

