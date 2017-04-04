Register
15:45 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A MIG-31 interceptor, part of the aviation regiment of the Pacific Fleet's Kamchatka air base in Prymorye Territory. File photo

    Russia Deploys Warplanes to Eastern Military District in Response to US Drills

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    World
    Get short URL
    253090

    The Russian MiG-31 and MiG-31BM interceptor jets took part in this week's large-scale drills of the country's Eastern Military District, an apparent response to increasing US military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, according to RIA Novosti.

    Russian Federation Armed Forces serviceman by a self-propelled 240 mm mortar Tyulpan during the exercise of missile and artillery units of the fifth army of Eastern Military District in Primorski Krai
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov
    Russian Army Holds Drills in Far East Using Deadly Tyulpan Mortars
    On Monday, the MiG-31 and the MiG-31BM supersonic interceptor aircraft took part in large-scale war games in Russia's Eastern Military District, RIA Novosti quoted the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

    The press service added that the MiG-31BM is not only capable of fighting enemy aircraft, but also tackling cruise and ballistic missiles at any height.

    "So the MiG-31 interceptors are becoming a major part of the missile defense system of the Russian Far East amid growing US military activity in the Asia-Pacific," RIA Novosti said.

    For his part, Vasily Kashin of the Moscow-based Institute for Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with Sputnik that the noticeable build-up of Russia's Pacific Fleet and air defense aviation comes in response to the US' increasingly persistent activity, not only in the Asia-Pacific, but also in Europe.

    The MIG-31 interceptor jet
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    The MIG-31 interceptor jet

    "The situation in the Far East is a reflection of what is currently happening in Europe, where NATO is actively building up its military presence just near the Russian borders. In this vein, Russia's both eastern and western frontiers face the same threats," Kashin said.

    He described the MiG-31 as a "rather specific aircraft" which is tasked with intercepting enemy planes and cruise missiles at long ranges. Kashin recalled that "only the US can use both warplanes and missiles against Russia in the Pacific, with other countries having such opportunities."

    According to him, "a potential conflict between Russia and the US in Europe could very quickly lead to an escalation that is out of sync with Washington's plans." 

    On the other hand, the Pentagon perceives Russia's Far East as a less protected area, which the Pentagon thinks may be hypothetically hit without suffering serious losses.

    "I'd like to emphasize that now the war between Russia and the US in the Far East is unlikely, not least because Moscow continues to bolster ties with South Korea and Japan. However, American generals and admirals are considering any, even hypothetical, possibility of a US standoff with Russia in this region, which means that Moscow must, in turn, work out all retaliation options," Kashin said, praising Russian troop drills in the Far East.

    Since the beginning of the year, the presence of the US Navy in the Asia-Pacific region has increased significantly. On February 18, a US Navy aircraft carrier strike group led by USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier entered the South China Sea.

    A Bastion coastal defense missile system during a drill in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East.
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    A Bastion coastal defense missile system during a drill in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East.

    Since then, American seamen conduct military exercises with South Korean and Japanese partners almost every week, practicing a variety of tasks, something that the Pentagon claims is aimed to contain North Korea, which has stepped up its nuclear program.

    The MiG-31BM interceptor aircraft
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Intercept This! Russian MiG-31BM Takes Longest Non-Stop Flight in History
    The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, has significantly increased the number of military exercises in the Far East's Primorye Territory and deployed additional forces to a number of key areas in the past two months.

    In particular, Russia deployed the first battery of its Bastion-P next-generation mobile coastal defense system in the Kamchatka Peninsula in February. Experts say they aims to protect the strategic nuclear submarines Russia bases in the peninsula.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hellducks: Russia's Far East Air Regiment Got 16 Su-34 Strike Fighters in 2016
    Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP
    Russian Anti-Submarine Jets Drills Start in Far East – Defense Ministry
    Russian Servicemen Take Part in Counterterror Exercises in Far East
    Tags:
    escalation, enemy, missiles, drills, air defense, response, MiG-31, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Let's faced the Usa terror state id building up in Europe and the Far east its military ... this means there are planning or pre pairing for a war with North Korea Russia or China !!! most likely North Korea and Russia !!! Trump has by now understood he can't increase the Usa economy without a world recession witch the World has not see before !!! History tells us than only a war will be the solution !!! What else the Usa is be abele to !!! Sick very Sick
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok