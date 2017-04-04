Belarus Expects Russia to Lift Agricultural Import Halts in April

"We believe that this should take place in April," Zayats told reporters.
He added that a joint agricultural panel was expected to also convene in April, and a Russian agricultural watchdog visit was expected in Belarus this week.
Zayats noted that the Belarusian authorities provided Russia’s agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, with the evidence that they had found no violations by Belarusian enterprises and urged for the "rapid " review of existing issues in order to lift the restrictions.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened Rosselkhoznadzor chief Sergey Dankvert with a criminal probe for allegedly hindering Belarusian exports to Russia, while the agricultural watchdog said its restrictions were lawful.
