'Nonsense': Kremlin Denies Representative of Putin Met With Blackwater Founder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post wrote Monday citing unnamed US, European and Arab officials that the UAE had arranged in January a secret meeting between Prince and "a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin" in order to allegedly establish a "back-channel line of communication" between the Russian and US authorities.
"This is complete nonsense," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the publication.
Blackwater, now called Academi, is a private security services firm that gained notoriety in 2007 after its employees gunned down 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad while under contract by the US government during the Iraq War.
