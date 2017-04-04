Russia-Belarus Dispute Solution to Take Into Account Mutual Interests - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The solution of the oil and gas dispute between Russia and Belarus has been reached with account for both countries' interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"This is about finding solutions with account for the interests of the two countries and to the mutual benefit of the two countries, taking into account our partnership and allied relations," Peskov said.

"In this case, of course, most of the agreements reached are classified as commercial and confidential information that cannot be made public," he told reporters.