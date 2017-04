© Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov Russia, Belarus Agree to Take Joint Actions in Security Area

MINSK (Sputnik) — Russia will refinance Belarus' debt obligations in the amount of $750-800 millions, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky confirmed Tuesday.

"We are talking about refinancing the debt that we have to repay as part of our interstate loans for this year. This is about $750-800 million, the main debt and interest," Matyushevsky told reporters.

The deputy prime minister said that Minsk and Moscow adopted a principal decision on refinancing the Belarusian debt, adding that the reached agreements are being finalized.