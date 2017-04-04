Register
    Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Olympic Winter Games

    IOC Finds NHL Decision to Skip 2018 Winter Olympics in S. Korea 'Regrettable'

    © AP Photo/ David J. Phillip
    18210

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) regrets the decision taken by the National Hockey League (NHL), regarding their non-participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics, the IOC said in a statement Tuesday.

    FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line to win the gold in the men's 200-meter final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Anja Niedringhaus
    IOC Confirms it Knew of 'Low' Doping Among Jamaican Athletes at 2008 Olympics
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) On Monday, the NHL said that players will not take part in 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s county of Pyeongchang, as the NHL decided not to introduce a break in their regular 2017-2018 season to accommodate the Olympics.

    "This must be a huge disappointment for the players who definitely wanted to play at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018… The decision is even more regrettable, as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) had offered the same conditions to the NHL as at previous Olympic Games, where the insurance and travel costs were covered," the IOC statement read.

    The committee added that it "distributes 90 per cent of its revenue for the development of sport in the world," and therefore cannot offer a national commercial league preferential treatment over non-profit International Sports Federations "which are developing sport globally."

    The dispute between the parties arose after the IOC refused to pay the cost of insurance, accommodation and transportation for players from the NHL.

    The NHL is composed of 23 US teams and 7 Canadian teams, and has participated in the Olympics since 1998.

    The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held on February 9-25.

      Drain the swamp
      Its time for S Korea to leave the orbit of the great satan. There is only war and strife ahead if it remains in the grip of the satan, PRC is the future and S Korea should do its best to improve its own backyard, in the event of any war it would take the brunt of the damage whilst the satans oppenheimers and trumans were safely hiding under the Rocky Mountains far far away.
