11:12 GMT +304 April 2017
    Gazprom building in Moscow

    Russia's Gazprom May Move Operations From London Over Post-Brexit Trade Concerns

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    According to media reports, Russia's energy giant Gazprom may leave the United Kingdom in light of potential trading difficulties associated with the country's departure from the European Union.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Russia's energy giant Gazprom may leave the United Kingdom in light of potential trading difficulties associated with the country's departure from the European Union, media reported on Tuesday.

    "Running our European trading operations out of London is not advantageous any longer… We have to look at the impact and our options," a company source familiar with the situation was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

    According to the publication, the Russian state-run natural gas producer is concerned that Brexit could hinder trade with the European Union, or make it less profitable.

    Gazprom opened its trading operations in London in 1999, and now conducts its European trade through the UK capital, which acts as the company's EU headquarters.

    London's impending breakup with the European market has already raised concerns for the business community and made several companies, such as Russia's VTB bank, Microsoft, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, HSBC, the American International Group insurance company, Lloyds Bank and Standard Chartered Bank signal their intentions to move portions of their operations out of the United Kingdom.

    The United Kingdom's exit from the European bloc formally began last week, after a letter triggering Article 50 of the EU treaty signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May was delivered to Brussels. May had stated her priority to be migration controls and has ruled out remaining part of the single market. She has, however, stressed that she wants a free trade agreement reached and thus a tariff-free zone established.

