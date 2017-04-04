Japanese Authorities Approve Security Plans for 2020 Olympic Games

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The Japanese government has approved the basic strategy for ensuring the security of Tokyo's Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020, local media reported on Tuesday.

"Reliable and smooth preparation and holding of the Olympics is an important task for the government," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency commenting on the plans' adoption.

The approved plan provides for enhanced monitoring of sports facilities and the Olympic Village, and the establishment of a 24-hour Coordination Center, which will operate under the auspices of the Japanese police.

On March 21, the Japanese cabinet approved an anti-conspiracy bill that will allegedly crack down on organized criminal groups to prevent terror attacks during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The bill is to be presented to parliament for approval on April 6. The bill has been met with opposition, due to fears that it will increase state surveillance and curb labor union activities.

Tokyo was chosen to host the 2020 Olympics in 2013. The games are to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympic Games running from August 25 to September 6.

